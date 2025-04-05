Car crashes with telegraph pole in Shropshire village - ambulance, fire and police attend

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The crash took place at Chirbury, with the emergency services alerted at around 1.53am today - Saturday, April 5.

Two fire crews were sent to the scene, with police and the ambulance service also attending.

An update from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said it had been alerted to the possibility of a person being trapped in the vehicle, and had sent two crews from Bishop's Castle.

The fire service confirmed that officers had made sure the vehicle was safe, with one casualty left in the care of the ambulance service.

It is understood fire crews were at the scene for around two hours.