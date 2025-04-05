Telford hairdressing students turn on the Hollywood style

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Students on level two and three courses took part in a range of themed challenges at the Wellington campus.

Level two students were challenged to come up with red carpet, glam and movie-star creations, while level three students were given ‘environmental impact’ as their theme this year.

Cerys Evans and her model, with judge Neomi Owen.

More than 60 students took part in the competition, which was judged by Neomi Owen of Flares Hairdressing and Beauty Salon in Madeley – a former Telford College student.

Hair and beauty lecturer Kerrie Treharne said the students’ dedication and effort set a high standard for this year’s competition. “The quality of the work has been outstanding, reflecting both skills and passion. They are all an inspiration.

Lilly Burridge and her model with judge Neomi Owen.

“A lot of preparation goes into it in terms of sourcing the model, creating a mood board and lots of research, so there is a lot of pressure in the build-up.

“But every year, the students come into college the day after and ask if they can do it again because they loved the experience so much.

Taylor Rolston and her model with Kerrie Treharne, left, and judge Neomi Owen.

“The mood boards and overall looks they created this year were beautiful, and the effort they went to was fantastic – they really brought the Hollywood style.”

Winners received trophies, certificates and online access to hairdressing resources.

In the level two competition, winners were Viktorija Sakyte, Taylor Rolston, Abbie Bennett, Lilly Burridge and Cerys Evans. The level three winners were Rachael Keeley and Lisa Heathcock.

The movie-themed creations from Telford College's students

Kerrie added: “Every competition is an opportunity to learn, grow and showcase talent. Winning is great, but we tell our students that the real victory is in challenging themselves and stepping out of their comfort zone.

“By embracing the challenge, giving it their best, and enjoying the experience, they have nothing to lose - and so much to gain.”

Recruitment is now under way for the college’s next level one and two hairdressing courses for 16-18 year olds, and adults, starting in September.

Details can be found at www.telfordcollege.ac.uk.