'This is a fantastic step towards ensuring the safety of our children' - Market Drayton headteacher's delight at speed reduction

Work is scheduled to begin on Monday (April 7) to introduce a new 20mph speed limit along Stafford Street and Grove Gardens in Market Drayton as part of a programme to "improve road safety" outside The Grove School and Sixth Form.

A public consultation was launched by Shropshire Council in January, asking residents to have their say on proposed changes, before it was approved.

The scheme has received backing from civic leaders including Market Drayton Mayor, Roy Aldcroft who said it can be "chaotic" at the start and end of the school day with several buses and cars outside the school when children and parents are coming out.