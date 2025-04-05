School becomes first in Telford to be recognised through award for commitment to improving mental health

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Short Wood Primary School in Wellington has become the first school in the borough to achieve the Sandwell Well Being Charter Mark Award.

The award is issued in recognition of a school's work to improve the social, emotional and mental health of everyone involved at the centre.

The primary school was worked with the Educational Psychology Service to celebrate good practice in relation to mental health promotion and to identify areas to improve.

Short Wood Primary School is one of 10 pilot schools to take part in the initiative.

The primary school held a special celebration assembly on Friday where the award was officially presented to the school.

Headteacher Gale Butele said: "It was the bespoke nature of the award that attracted us as a school to take it on, it offered us opportunities to work with he whole school community - pupils, staff, governors and parents and carers.

"Understanding the lived experiences and changing needs of our Short Woodies is crucial and we are supportive of the aim of the Charter Mark in supporting children’s well-being in an ever-evolving context.

"We saw this pilot scheme as an opportunity to review and enhance our already varied offer at Short Wood.

Headteacher at Short Wood School in Wellington, Gail Butele.

"In Telford the Educational Psychology team have been working with partners from the young people’s forum, Health, Public Health and Schools to adapt the Sandwell Charter Mark to reflect the current needs of the children of Telford.

"As one of 10 pilot schools, Short Wood Primary School is the first to achieve the award. It was a pleasure to welcome the Educational Psychology team to work with us at Short Wood, the whole process was well supported and generated meaningful outcomes.

" Being recognised for going above and beyond each day is a credit to our team, through this process we have been able to further develop what we can offer. We are delighted to receive the award."