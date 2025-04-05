More than 400 children and parents join primary's walk to school project

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The initiative aims to inspire children to make sustainable and active travel choices while equipping them with vital road safety skills.

It has been developed by the Active Travel & Road Safety Education Team at Telford & Wrekin Council.

More than 400 children, parents, and community members took part in the walk.

The council said the walk, which took place on Friday - April 4, was intended to highlight the importance of making small changes to daily routines, such as walking, cycling, or using park-and-stride options.

It added that the choices reduce traffic congestion, improve air quality, and contribute to "healthier, happier communities".

Lawley Primary School headteacher Mrs McQuiggin said: “Today’s walk was a truly heart-warming experience for everyone involved. Seeing over 400 children and parents come together was incredible - the kids were energised, excited, and full of smiles throughout the walk.

“By the time we arrived at school, the positive atmosphere had carried over, with children feeling calm, happy, and ready to start their day. The event wasn’t just about promoting active travel - it fostered a wonderful sense of community and connection that makes moments like these so special.”

Councillor Ollie Vickers, Cabinet Member for the Economy said: “Today’s event has blown me away, it’s an amazing turnout and shows how supported this lifestyle choice is to families and schools.

“We’re encouraging everyone to explore active travel and we’d be delighted to work with more schools to help them look at the barriers they may face and how we can overcome them.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Cabinet Member for Children, Young People, Education, Employment and Skills, said: “What a fantastic team effort from staff, pupils and family members at Lawley Primary School today.

“Walking to school is a great way for children to start the day and has so many benefits.

“Not only do children arrive at school feeling ready to learn, but it also gives them quality time with their parent or carer and can also help them learn the rules of the road and how to walk to and from school safely.

“A big well done to all the children taking part in this new school journey.”

The program has provided tailored workshops, activities, and incentives to schools and children have participated in pedestrian training, bikeability courses, scooter skills sessions, and workshops like “Be Bright Be Seen,” while parents and community members have engaged in surveys to identify and address barriers to active travel.

Active Travel & Road Safety Education officer Helen Smith said: “When children, parents, and communities like schools make even one small change in their travel habits, the benefits ripple across traffic reduction, well-being, and our shared commitment to sustainability.”

Launched in September 2023, the scheme aims to promote active travel and supporting children in adopting healthier and more environmentally friendly ways to travel to school.

It has also enhanced road safety education, ensuring pupils are equipped with the skills and knowledge to stay safe while traveling and helped to address barriers to active travel.

Schools are encouraged to get in touch and for further information about the scheme email roadsafety@telford.gov.uk.