Easter fun on the way for Shropshire children with Crossbar’s holiday clubs and soccer schools

The Crossbar Group, in partnership with the Crossbar Foundation, are putting the finishing touches to an action-packed programme of activities for youngsters aged between four and 11.

Early booking is recommended as more than 1,000 children took part in Crossbar’s February half-term clubs held over five enjoyable days.

Holiday clubs are set to take place in Telford at Lawley Primary School, Old Park Primary School and Redhill Primary School, as well as Shrewsbury’s Bowbrook Primary School and Greenfields Primary School.

They will be Easter-themed between Monday, April 14 and Thursday, April 17, with the week two clubs, from Tuesday, April 22 to Friday, April 25, having an All Stars theme.

Crossbar’s popular soccer schools will run during the first week only of the Easter break at Bowbrook Primary School and Telford’s Newdale Primary School.

Jack Morris, the Foundation Lead for Crossbar, said: “The Crossbar - Education In Sport coaches are looking forward to delivering even bigger and better than ever before holiday clubs and soccer schools this Easter.

“We always create a happy, healthy and active environment where the children can learn, play and make special memories.

“The children can expect lots of activities to keep them entertained throughout with the focus on having fun and enjoying themselves.

"Week one of the holiday clubs will have an Easter theme, which will include easter egg hunts, arts and crafts, Nerf games, dance and a variety of sports, with Crossbar All Stars for week two featuring a number of sporting challenges, as well as arts and crafts, dance and much more.

“Soccer schools provide football fun, the opportunity to develop skills and lots of other exciting activities.”

Jack added: “The response to our clubs and soccer schools continues to be fantastic, and we were delighted to welcome more than 1,000 children during February half-term.

“We anticipate a strong demand for places once again this Easter, so we advise that bookings are made as soon as possible to guarantee a place.”

The Crossbar holiday clubs and soccer schools take place from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £17.50 each day to attend.

Places can be booked at https://crossbarcoaching.ipalbookings.com

More information is available by phoning 01952 677965 or via email at admin@thecrossbargroup.co.uk.