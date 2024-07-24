Staff and parents overjoyed with primary school's Ofsted report despite downgrade

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Church Preen Primary School near Much Wenlock had previously been rated 'outstanding' by the education watchdog, but an inspection in June saw the rating drop to 'good'.

Nevertheless, staff are pleased with the outcome for the school, which was praised for its nurturing environment.

In their report inspectors say that staff “make sure that all pupils have rich and rewarding wider experiences that build confidence and prepare them for the next stage of education”.

Adding that “all pupils learn an ambitious and broad curriculum” and “strong trust and understanding between home and school help to make sure that all pupils settle and progress well”.