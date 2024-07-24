Watch school pupils take part in their award-winning PE class

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Pupils at Longlands Primary School in Market Drayton enjoy a continuously developing Physical Education programme that had been awarded by Association for Physical Education (AfPE).

The AfPE award evidences the strength and quality of Physical Education, School Sport and Physical Activity (PESSPA) in schools.

Longlands is the only school in the county to have earned the AfPE quality mark and the school earned a distinction to boot.

Longlands Primary School in Market Drayton have won a PE award

Longlands Primary School in Market Drayton have won a PE award

“The school clearly values and priorities the opportunities for pupils to take part in a wider range of PE, school sport and physical activity and have been developing their provision over a number of years,” said Sue Wilkinson MBE of the AfPE.

“The school is unique in a number of facilities and outdoor areas it has to engage pupils across all age ranges with different activity interests. They also have a wider impact across the multi academy trust of which they are a part.

“Pupils, staff and the wider community speak really positively about the school and the opportunities on offer and there is excellent community involvement.”

Miss Holding (PE Coach) with children..

Longlands Primary School in Market Drayton have won a special PE award

Lorna Howard from the school said they were “thrilled” with their award.

“We are thrilled to have been awarded with the AfPE award,” she said. “School sport is a vital part of our school ethos and our children thrive because of the opportunities that Longlands offers. Active lifestyles are essential for both health and learning.”

Longlands Primary School in Market Drayton have won a special PE award

Longlands Primary School in Market Drayton have won a special PE award

The school has been been presented with an engraved plaque to commemorate the achievement, while being listed on the afPE Quality Mark webpage.

Longlands Primary School in Market Drayton have won a special PE award

Longlands Primary School in Market Drayton have won a special PE award