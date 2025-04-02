'Be vigilant': Scammers are pretending to be police in and around Market Drayton

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

PCSO in the North Shropshire town, Tara Carruthers said West Mercia Police has been made aware of scammers pretending to be police officers.

Recent reports from residents in Woore and Hodnet said scammers were claiming that the person's debit/credit card had been used and then asked for information such as card details.

A post on the force's Neighbourhood Matters page said: "Officers are urging residents of Market Drayton to beware after we have received reports of scammers pretending to be police officers.

"Recent reports from Woore and Hodnet have been received where residents are contacted by phone from the scammers claiming to be a police officer and telling them their debit/credit card has been used and then have asked for personal details.

"The caller may be able to obtain some information they can get easily on quick general searches for example your name. After gaining your trust with this they will then ask for further information from you

"In these situations scammers will also often tell you to not speak to anyone about this. Please be vigilant as they may also ask you to bypass some security protocols the bank may put in place."

Residents are being asked to contact police if they receive any scam phone calls.