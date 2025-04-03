Delight for civic leaders as 'overdue' roadworks begin in Market Drayton - but more needs to be done

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Contractors worked to fix potholes and patches on Cheshire Street last week.

It comes after councillors went on a 'blitz' around the town earlier this year, highlighting issues on 'FixMyStreet'.

However, civic leaders are eager to see further works to improve the town's road conditions and overall appearance.

Works on Cheshire Street in Market Drayton.

Mayor Roy Aldcroft said: "Quite a few patches have been filled in on Cheshire Street, however there are still a number of serious concerns, especially by the roundabout.

"I can understand that it is a matter of priorities with thousands of miles of roads to maintain, but there are some temporary repairs which have been done which might not last long, and that is not what is required.

"They have done a nice job with the patching, that will stay there a while, but replacing the cobbles with tarmac is not what we really want, the idea of the cobbles is to add some character to the town.

"We are now in dialogue with the street team so looking to the future we hope to see some more work taking place."

Mr Aldroft encouraged residents to use 'FixMyStreet' to report issues in the area.

Resurfacing works on Cheshire Street.

Work is expected to take place to improve crossings and 'raised ironworks' in the town.

Chair of the services and facilities committee at Market Drayton Town Council, Tim Manton added: "The resurfacing work has been long overdue, there are still some areas though that will need to be re-looked at and there are other elements that are to take place as part of the ongoing Cheshire Street upgrades.

"What is in some ways more pleasing though is this work is as a direct result of our 'campaign' on FixMyStreet, it brought to the attention of officers at Shropshire Council and they have acted upon it."

Locals in Market Drayton gave their thoughts on potholes in the region and if the reporting spree had made a difference.