Slow food lovers to get chance to moove closer to small family farm

Slow Food Marches will be visiting Muckleton Meats, in Minsterley, deep in the Shropshire Hills countryside on May 14.

Hosts, Jan and David Morgan-Birtles will introduce their small herd of pedigree Jersey cattle that provide milk for their homemade ice cream as well as an opportunity to meet the pigs.

It will be followed by a supper of Muckleton meatballs, rice and salad, followed by Jersey ice cream.

Tickets essential and can be purchased on the Slow Food website.

Tickets are £12 for Slow Food Members. They must be purchased in advance, and the ticket price includes supper.

Attendees are advised to take a folding chair and wear shoes/boots suitable for stepping through disenfection.