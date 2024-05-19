Road closed after car ends up on its side following crash at 4.30am

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

It happened on the A458 at Harley Hill, Much Wenlock, at around 4.30am.

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and West Mercia Police attended, with officers closing the road until around 6am while they dealt with the incident.

One fire crew was dispatched to the scene and said that a saloon car had rolled over and ended up on its side in the road.

The fire service added that no-one had been trapped and the crew made sure the vehicle was safe before it was recovered.