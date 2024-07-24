Crow rescued from chimney by fire brigade in Much Wenlock

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The bird became trapped at a property in Sheinton Street, Much Wenlock.

Firefighters rescued the bird and handed it over to Cuan Wildlife Rescue staff.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "At 3.11pm on Wednesday, July 24, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as 'animal rescue'.

"Reports of a crow stuck in a chimney breast. Crews rescued the bird and was handed over to Cuan Wildlife Rescue who were in attendance."

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Much Wenlock. Crews used a 10.5m ladder, chimney rods and small gear to rescue the bird.