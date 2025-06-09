'Room' is a literary success at the Edge Arts Centre

The staging was spare but precise, allowing Alexander’s interpretation of Woolf’s words to take centre stage. Costume became metaphor: as Woolf’s shirt loosened and braces came off, we witnessed a transformation from 1920s radical to contemporary figure, blurring timelines and reminding us that Woolf’s concerns were far from outdated.

Following the performance, a post-show Q&A added layers of understanding. Room was not only a tribute to Virginia Woolf but a timely demand for us to keep asking difficult questions about gender, art, and equality.

Heather Alexander performs as Virginia Woolf at the Edge Arts Centre

Heather Alexander as Virginia Woolf in 'Room' at the Edge Arts Centre

Heather Alexander as Virginia Woolf in 'Room' at the Edge Arts Centre

Heather Alexander as Virginia Woolf in 'Room' at the Edge Arts Centre