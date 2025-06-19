Plan for new chicken farm near 'beloved' north Shropshire gardens sparks huge backlash from residents

An application to build new poultry houses on a farm near Market Drayton was submitted on behalf of Partons Poulets Ltd to Newcastle-under-Lyme Borough Council in May.

According to documents, the business currently operates four existing poultry farms producing chickens for UK supermarkets and wants to invest in a new farm to expand its operations.

The proposals are for two new poultry units at Willoughbridge Lodge Farm, capable of accommodating 70,000 birds per flock cycle.