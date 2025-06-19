'Severe delays' and four miles of queues on A5 near Shrewsbury amid reports of broken-down lorry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

National Highways reported the A5 at Shrewsbury was facing "severe delays" at around 5pm on Thursday (June 19).

According to the organisation, drivers were seeing delays of up to 45 minutes on the northbound A5 between the A49 and A488.

A spokesperson said the delays were "due to a broken-down horse lorry partially blocking the Edgebold Roundabout".

Live traffic data was showing queues stretching from the Edgebold Roundabout to the junction with the A458 - just short of Emstrey Island.