'Thank you for every stitch, every smile and every story you shared' - Sadness for Molly as she calls it a day on Much Wenlock yarn shop after seven years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Molly Laycock took over Ippikin in Much Wenlock on the day of her 23rd birthday in April 2018 after the previous owners retired.

Molly Laycock runs Muuch Wenlock yarn shop Ippikin

The shop sells wool and yarn and is named an old Shropshire folk tale, about a highway bandit who would rob jewels and gold on the road next to Ippikin Rock.

Molly had worked there as a Saturday girl, but after “seven incredible years” of being the business owner she said it was “time to say goodbye”.

In a post on her social media page, Molly said: “After seven incredible years, it’s time to say goodbye.

Ippikin, run by Molly Laycock.

“This is one of the hardest posts I’ve ever had to write, but I’ve made the very tough decision to close Ippikin.

“The past seven years and even longer, if you count my days here as a Saturday girl, have been nothing short of amazing—filled with challenges, creativity and a knitting community like no other.

“I’m so proud of this community we built. I’m endlessly grateful for every customer, supporter and friend who believed in our little yarn shop. Thank you for every stitch, every smile and every story you shared here - on to the next adventure.

Ippikin, run by Molly Laycock.

“We’ll be closing on June 18 - stock will be limited and there will be discounts, so I suggest coming and getting any projects you had in mind.

“Much love and many thanks for all the support over the years, Molly.”