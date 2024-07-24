'Wherever I Lay My Hat' 80s legend to give 'intimate show' in Much Wenlock

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Paul Young rose to fame with his debut album 'No Parlez' in 1983, and scored a host of top 10 hits with songs such as Wherever I My Hat, Every Time You Go Away, and I'm Your Puppet.

On April 11 next year, Paul Young is looking back on his career during an intimate show at Much Wenlock's The Edge Arts Centre that combines conversation and acoustic versions of his songs.

He will be meeting fans, singing songs, and telling stories about his incredible career. It’s time to revel in the classic hits and learn the stories behind them in this intimate show.

Paul Young as he is now

Tickets for the show cost £30 of, £45 for VIPs and £80 for Meet'n'Greet. For tickets and further details visit: edgeartscentre.com