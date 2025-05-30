Lancaster bomber to fly over Shropshire this weekend to mark launch of fundraising appeal - here's where and when

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The British Second World War heavy bomber will fly over the RAF Museum in Cosford on Saturday (May 31) to mark the launch of a fundraising appeal.

The RAF Midlands Museum is inviting families from across the region to attend 'The Big Lift Off' event that will mark the start of a site-wide multi-million pound transformation project.

The free-to-attend event will feature thrilling aerial displays and lively ground activities for children of all ages alongside live music, barbeques and family games.

A Lancaster bomber will fly over Shropshire this weekend (May 31).

Visitors can enjoy a jaw-dropping skydiving display alongside a spectacular Lancaster flypast from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, weather permitting.

The Big Lift off event will mark the launch of the museum’s new fundraising appeal - The Crate Escape - that will help raise funds for the major development project.

It includes plans to install a new collections hub, redevelop a hangar as a new exhibit and learning centre, and transform its outdoor spaces. Work on the museum’s major transformation will begin later this year, with completion expected in 2027.

Designs of how the hangar will look after refurbishment. Picture: RAF Museum.

Once completed, a new collections hub at the museum will house more than 50,000 historic objects, making them accessible to the public for the first time. As part of The Big Lift Off celebrations, visitors can witness the first wave of these objects on their journey from off-site storage at MOD Stafford to the museum - travelling across the Midlands by means such as a parachute.

The treasured items will be delivered in style by skydivers, vintage vehicles, cyclists, and even on foot, and a special selection will be unveiled at the event.

A Lancaster bomber will fly over the RAF Museum in Cosford on Saturday, May 31. Picture: RAF Museum.

In addition to the The Big Lift Off activities, the museum will be open for visitors to explore a collection of more than 80 historic aircraft and more.

Residents can pre-book their free tickets to the Big Lift Off event at rafmuseum.org/midlands.