Edwardian former coach house offering 'perfect blend of rural tranquillity and convenience' hits the market

The Old Coach House in Brockton near Much Wenlock has hit the market for offers in region of £750,000 with Holland Broadbridge.

The five-bedroom property is described as an "attractive and spacious" detached former coach house offering "versatile living accommodation throughout".

The listing adds that the property is nestled within a "picturesque setting" and is accessed via a tree-lined driveway. Grounds also extend to approximately 1.2 acres.

The Old Coach House in Brockton near Much Wenlock has been listed for sale. The property is believed to date back to the Edwardian era. Picture: Rightmove/Holland Broadbridge.

The Old Coach House boasts a striking and impressive castle-like turret.

Inside, the property boasts an entrance porch and hallway, lounge with a wood burning stove, a dining room, an "attractive" kitchen/breakfast room, a utility room, cloakroom, music room, family room, and two ground floor double bedrooms.

On the first floor is a master bedroom, another double bedroom, a re-fitted family bathroom, and an inner landing area that the listing says could "make a great study space".

Outside, there is a "generous" driveway with a turning area and a large detached double garage.

The listing says: "Believed to date back to the Edwardian era, this is a most attractive and spacious, five-bedroom detached former coach house which offers versatile living accommodation throughout, and is nestled within a picturesque setting, accessed via by a tree-lined driveway.

"Old Coach House is peacefully situated outside the village of Brockton, near Much Wenlock, and offers a perfect blend of rural tranquillity and convenience.

"The property sits in grounds extending to approximately 1.2 of an acre and having well established tiered front and side gardens comprising of lawned garden sections, mature shrubs, plants, bushes and trees and having a pleasing aspect to one side towards farmland, countryside and beyond.

The Old Coach House in Brockton near Much Wenlock has been listed for sale. The property boasts grounds extending to approximately 1.2 acres. Picture: Rightmove/Holland Broadbridge.

"To the rear of the property there is a low maintenance charming courtyard comprising decked areas and artificial lawned garden, making this an excellent area for outside entertaining and which is a great spot for relaxation."

Further information can be found on Rightmove.