M54 dangerous driver, 22, warned she could go to prison

Anita Kaur, aged 22 and of Ken Jones Close, Lightmoor, Telford, was due to be sentenced at Shrewsbury Crown Court after driving an MG HS dangerously on the westbound carriageway of one of Shropshire’s busiest roads.

The incident happened in the Telford area on November 2 last year.

However, a pre-sentence report was not ready in time, so the case was adjourned to June 30 this year. Her appointment with the probation service was scheduled for June 19.

Recorder Julian Taylor told Kaur: “All options are open, including a sentence of immediate custody,” adding that she had shown “rather a pattern” of offending, having been previously convicted.

Kaur was granted bail in the interim.