Scantily-clad barrister who appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court hearing in no trousers gets stern telling off from judge

Shrewsbury Crown Court received a shock when the lawyer, who joined via video link, walked into shot in a state of undress.

When the barrister, who is not a regular face at the county’s main justice centre, was initially linked in by the clerk, all that could be seen on his screen was a messy bedroom while loud background noise pumped into the courtroom.

“Where is he?” Recorder Julian Taylor gruffly asked, appearing to be losing patience.

“Can you see and hear the court?” the clerk repeatedly asked, before the scantily-clad lawyer lurched into view from the left hand side of the screen.

On his top half, he was wearing his traditional court attire of black barrister’s gown and a white, winged collar shirt.

But on his bottom half, he wore only either his underwear or a pair of shorts.

Recorder Taylor was not impressed with the advocate’s appearance, and gave him a piece of his mind.

“It looks like you’re not properly dressed,” he said. “The bedroom looks most unsatisfactory. “These hearings, when conducted remotely, should be treated as though they are in court.

“I’m not impressed with you appearing in a state of undress.

“You should be properly dressed for these hearings. The background doesn’t fill me with satisfaction. You should appear in the correct manner.”

“I understand that,” the barrister said, hurriedly placing his periwig on his head. “I’ve been on the link for over an hour,” he added, bemoaning the fact that his case had taken longer to be called on than expected due to WiFi problems.

“I apologise unreservedly.”

After the barrister logged off from Shrewsbury Crown Court, Recorder Taylor said one word: “Unbelievable.”