A night of sharp wit and belly laughs at The Edge Comedy Club – last few tickets remaining

Geoff Norcott, known for his appearances on Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, and The Last Leg, brings a refreshingly different voice to the stand-up scene. One of the few right-leaning comedians in the UK, Geoff offers sharp, thought-provoking takes on politics and modern British life. His razor-sharp commentary has earned him high-profile TV and radio appearances and acclaim from critics who describe him as “a class act” with “a mature, sharp take on modern politics” (Sunday Times). His live shows are always engaging, challenging, and—above all—hilarious.

Top Comedian Geoff Norcott is appearing at the Edge Arts Centre on Saturday night

Joining Geoff is Bennett Arron, whose unique Welsh-Jewish background and quick wit make him a compelling presence on stage. With accolades as an award-winning writer, director, and identity theft speaker, Bennett has a comedy CV as diverse as his material. His credits include supporting Ricky Gervais on tour and starring in multiple BBC radio series. The Evening Standard called him “hilarious…clever wit…razor sharp,” and audiences across the globe—from South Africa to Hong Kong—have enjoyed his intelligent, high-energy comedy.

Bennett Arron is appearing at the Edge Comedy Club in Much Wenlock on Saturday alongside Geoff Norcott

With such a strong line-up, The Edge Comedy Club is set to deliver an unforgettable night of laughter in Much Wenlock. Whether you’re a regular at The Edge Arts Centre or a first-time visitor, this is one comedy event you won’t want to miss. With fewer than 30 tickets remaining, book now to secure your spot at one of the funniest nights of the year.

Tickets £15 available from ticketsource.co.uk/edgeartscentre