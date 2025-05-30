Car on fire on M54 in Telford - traffic delays reported

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call reporting the incident on the westbound M54 near Junction 6 (the Ketley Dingle interchange) in Telford at 4.38pm today (Friday, May 30).

A car was said to be on fire on the carriageway.

Three fire crews were mobilised from Telford Central and Wellington stations. An operations officer is in attendance too.

Drivers are reporting delays to traffic between Junctions 5 and 6 as firefighters tackle the blaze.

More to follow.