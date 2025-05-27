Shropshire Star
Child stuck up a tree is rescued by firefighters in Telford

Firefighters had to rescue a child stuck up a tree in Telford on Monday evening.

By Nick Humphreys
Published

The incident happened near Ironstone Close, St Georges.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 6.58pm on Monday, May 26, SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident in Telford.

“One child stuck up a tree and was unable to get down. Crews assisted the child down from the tree using a short extension ladder.”

One fire engine was sent to the scene from Telford Central.

