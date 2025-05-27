The top eight market towns in Shropshire to visit in 2025 - from Oswestry to Shrewsbury

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

We firmly believe anywhere and everywhere is worth exploring in Shropshire. After all, our county is known for its kind and friendly people, picturesque views and clear skies as well as brilliant independents.

But market towns are just that much more charming, aren't they? Bustling street filled with shoppers and passersby exploring stalls and finding hidden gems - all while support the county's small businesses.

Luckily for us, there are plenty of market towns across Shropshire for you to enjoy a day out in - from Welsh border town Oswestry to Shropshire's jewel in the crown Shrewsbury.

We have rounded up just eight of the best market towns in Shropshire - and why you should definitely visit them next.

1) Shrewsbury

Wyle Cop, Shrewsbury, was named Britain's best high street. Photo: Tim Thursfield

This medieval market town is undoubtedly one of the most colourful towns in Shropshire.

Plenty of historical charm coupled with an up-and-coming nightlife, Shrewsbury is a fantastic day-trip destination - and an even better place to live.

According to the Telegraph, the town is also home to Britain’s best high street - Wyle Cop. It was even recently named one of Britain's happiest places to live by the Guardian.

2) Newport

Newport is one of the best market towns in Shropshire. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

This small market town in Telford, near the Staffordshire border, has origins as early as the 12th century.

In November 2024, online retailer Furniturebox surveyed around 5,000 people from around the country to compile a list of the 70 happiest places in the UK - and Newport topped the ranking in Shropshire.

It was commended for being the home of Shropshire's "highest rated" secondary schools, Newport Girls' and Haberdashers' Adams.

The town also boasts a picturesque high street filled with dozens of independent retailers and a wide variety of pubs.

3) Church Stretton

Church Stretton boasts stunning view of the Long Mynd and Carding Mill Valley. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

This list wouldn’t be complete without Church Stretton, our south Shropshire market town that boasts the most stunning views of the Shropshire Hills.

You can walk or drive up the Long Mynd to catch picturesque views of the sunrise, sunset and wildlife - it’s a delight no matter how many times you’ve seen it already.

There’s plenty of bakeries, coffee shops and other eateries to pop into for a quick bite before your adventures, too.

4) Much Wenlock

Much Wenlock is a charming market town. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

Timber-framed Tudor buildings coupled with gorgeous Georgian and Victorian works of architecture, Much Wenlock is a dream for every history lover.

With a population of just 3,000, you may think Much Wenlock carries more like a village than a town but that only adds to the charm of the area.

Often called a “proper Shropshire town,” Much Wenlock features friendly pubs and people and plentiful delicious spots for a quick bite.

5) Market Drayton

Joule's Brewery is based in Market Drayton - and it's one of the most loved establishments and companies from the region. Photo: Steve Leath

In the north, you’ll stumble across the lovely market town of Market Drayton. It is home to farmers and Joule’s Brewery, which you can take a tour around once a month.

Similarly, it’s home to plenty of stunning old buildings packed with character, which makes for a wonderful walk around.

Compared to other market towns on this list, there aren’t as many things to explore in Market Drayton but it’s still definitely worth a trip out to.

6) Oswestry

Church Street, Oswestry. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

This historic town on the Welsh border dates back to Roman times, making it one of the oldest settlements in Shropshire.

It offers a unique blend of history, culture, and natural beauty with a lively market scene, abundance of independent shops, and a variety of attractions.

From the castle to the St Oswalds Church, there is plenty to uncover here.

7) Bridgnorth

Bridgnorth’s Castle Grounds.

The first thing you may notice about Bridgnorth is that it has a unique layout: the River Severn splits it into High Town and Low Town, the upper town on the right bank and the lower on the left bank of the River Severn.

You’ll then see that this market town is known for its liveliness and colour. There’s plenty of things happening here - from the castle ruins, which lean at a 17-degree angle, to scenic walks and the Bridgnorth Cliff Railway.

8) Ludlow

Ludlow, Shropshire. Photo: Jamie Ricketts

This south Shropshire market town is famed for a few things; a delightful food and drinks scene, stunning views over the county, a castle that boasts some of the best calendar events.

Most recently, the town was in the press for being one of the “poshest” towns in Britain according to the Telegraph.

I visited the town for the first time earlier this year to find out why it holds this perception - and some locals agreed, with them citing the affluence of the town as a reason it could be perceived as posh.

Despite this title, it’s a friendly town that’s opening up more and more to people from far and wide each day - and there’s much to explore.