First look inside new Market Drayton pub by Joule's Brewery that can be rented out for free

The Stag in Great Hales Street, Market Drayton, welcomed its first customers on Friday, April 25.

Designed to be a dedicated events space, The Stag is temporarily the base for the Market Drayton-based brewery’s tap room as The Red Lion undergoes refurbishment over the next four months.

But it’s the perfect opportunity for customers to get a feel for the space, owners of Joule’s Brewery said.

The Stag at the Brewery, a newly refurbished Joules pub.

The Stag will revert to being a pub and function space ready to hire.

Once The Red Lion reopens, The Stag will be available to hire as your very own pub for private celebrations with no hiring charges.

Customers will only be expected to cover the cost of their food and drinks. From birthdays and wakes to casual wedding parties and reunions, charity fundraisers and community gatherings, The Stag promises to offer a relaxed, unpretentious setting, steeped in character.

Anna Brakel, development director at Joule’s Brewery said: “We’re proud to be growing here in Market Drayton, next to one of our original Joule’s pubs.

The Red Lion has a refurb the Stag will take over trade and when the Red Lion is done.

The Stag at the Brewery

“Over the past year, we’ve restored The Stag as a Victorian parlour pub and built the new Brewer’s Hall, a striking warehouse-style space right alongside our brewery.

“It’s been an exciting project, and the team has done a brilliant job bringing it to life.

“More than anything, this is about giving something back to Market Drayton - creating a space to welcome people in and celebrate what we do here at Joule’s.

Landlord Chris Turner at The Stag

“We look forward to hosting customers from across Shropshire, Staffordshire and Cheshire to see how we brew and to experience the heart of our brewery.”

Customers will be able to tailor their booking to the size and feel of their events,. choosing from the brewer’s hall, smoke room, club room, games room, terrace or bar, each with its own charm and feel.

To mark this special chapter, Joule’s Brewery is launching a vibrant summer programme at The Stag, including beer launches, brewery showcases, themed food nights, live music and more.