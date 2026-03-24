New 'busy and buzzing' café/bar in Ludlow applies for change of use

Pietro Lounge, situated in Castle Street, used to be the home of the George Inn, Ludlow.

However, the pub closed last July after its owners, Oakman Inns, ceased trading. In previous years, the premises traded as Pizza Express.

Pietro Lounge took over the site in January, with the venue being open from 9am to 11pm Sunday to Thursday, and 9am to midnight, Friday and Saturday.

A planning application has been submitted to change the use of Pietro Lounge in Ludlow. The site was previously a pub. Picture: Lounge UK

Food is served all day, with various menus being available – including brunch and tapas. Alcoholic drinks are also on offer, as well as coffees and teas, bubble tea, milkshakes, smoothies, and homemade drinks.

There are also games for all ages, including toys for young children, while the venue also cater for pets. Book clubs can also be held there, for free.

Neil Whitehead, of owners Loungers UK Limited, said the café/bar is “busy and buzzing”, with the firm receiving great feedback from locals and visitors.

The company – who operate over 300 sites across the country – has now submitted a planning application to change the use of the premises.

Pietro Lounge offer a wide range of menus and drinks. Picture: Lounge UK

“Whilst they are a licenced premises and do serve alcohol, the main focus of trade is serving food all day,” said Nia Russell, of agents Turley.

“No vertical drinking (i.e. standing at the bar) is allowed, and all patrons are seated. There are no physical works required and this application seeks consent solely for change of use to regularise the permitted use class, and ensure consistency across the property portfolio of the operator.”

Ms Russell added that the overall architectural quality of the building will be maintained, while there will be no changes to the access.

Anyone who wishes to view the proposal or make a comment can do so via Shropshire Council’s planning portal, searching for reference 26/00824/COU.

The consultation period ends on April 6.