Shropshire villagers launch £348,000 fundraising push to buy their local pub

The Cross Guns in the village of Pant, near Oswestry, was operated by Admiral Taverns until it closed in October 2024.

Soon after its closure, villagers came together to form the Friends of Cross Guns with the aim of buying the pub from the major chain and transforming it into a "vibrant community hub".

Now, have to raise £348,000 to prevent the pub - which was registered as a community asset in 2015 - from being put up for general sale.

If successful, the team plans to operate a community cafe during the day and a traditional pub in the evening, but their overall aim is to be "much more than a pub".

"It is to be the centre of the village, providing a social meeting place for locals and visitors alike," a spokesperson for the group said.

"As a local hub, owned by the community and run for its benefit, the aim is to be flexible to suggestions and changing needs. It will offer a daily public meeting space and facilities that the village currently lacks."

The Cross Guns, Pant. Photo: Google

On Friday, the group launched a share offer, allowing investors from far and wide to become a part-owners of the pub.

"Community shares are often used by communities to buy local assets such as pubs, village halls and shops," the group's spokesperson said.

"This has proven to be very successful with pubs. Over 98 per cent of community pubs remain open and successful after five years."

The team has one month to raise £220,000 and demonstrate community backing behind the cause. If the target is reached, a months extension will be granted to raise the additional funds.

More information can be found on the group's website: crossguns.org.uk