'We're buzzing': Digbeth Dining Club launches summer events across Birmingham, the Black Country, Shropshire and Staffordshire

The casual dining phenomenon has launched summer events across the Midlands - even at top national visitor attractions.

The events will be taking place across Birmingham, the Black Country, Shropshire and Staffordshire.

The Digbeth Dining Club (DDC) touring event will call at regional landmarks, including the Black Country Living Museum, Attingham Park, Castle Bromwich Hall Gardens, Highbury Hall, and Warwick Castle, between late April and mid-September.

This year’s programme will feature the return of popular street food traders including Amore, Buddha Belly, Disco Fries, Fat Snags, Flying Cows, Patty Freaks, Urban Cheesecake, and West Midlands Jerk Centre.

Digbeth Dining Club is embarking on a 25-date tour this summer visiting top national attractions across the Midlands. (Photo: Digbeth Dining Club)

New DDC roster additions Smokey Joe’s and Absolute Melt will also join the rotating line-up of businesses serving up culinary creations on selected tour dates.

The summer tour will kick off at the top national visitor attraction Black Country Living Museum on Friday 24 April. Doors open at 6:30pm and tickets are available from £8.

The event will boast an 11-strong trader line-up, DJs, craft beer, fizz and cocktail bars.

Jack Brabant, DDC director, said, “We’ve really pushed the reach of the tour this year, to visit more areas across the Midlands than ever before, from Birmingham and the Black Country through to Warwickshire, Staffordshire, Worcestershire and Shrewsbury.

DDC's first event at the Black Country Living Museum in 2025. (Photo: Digbeth Dining Club)

“We’ve planned intensively to bring the DDC Summer Tour experience closer to people and make each stop a full and dedicated event."

Listed below are DDC's summer tour dates across the Midlands.

Black Country Living Museum - Friday 24 April

Solihull Dining Club at Tudor Grange Park - Saturday 25 April

Blakesley Hall Dining Club - Friday 1 May

Lichfield Dining Club at Beacon Park - Saturday 2 May

Wolverhampton Dining Club at Bantock Park - Sunday 3 May

Bromsgrove Dining Club at Bromsgrove Recreation Ground - Monday 4 May (free entry)

Warwick Castle Dining Club - Friday 8 May

Sutton Coldfield Dining Club at Sutton Coldfield Rugby Club - Saturday 9 May

Tamworth Dining Club at Tamworth Castle Pleasure Grounds - Saturday 16 May

Bearwood Dining Club at Lightwoods Park - Sunday 17 May (free entry)

Highbury Hall Dining Club - Sunday 24 May

Shirley Dining Club at Shirley Park - Monday 25 May (free entry)

Worcester Dining Club at Diglis Playing Fields - Saturday 30 May

Barton Marina Dining Club - Saturday 6 June

Walsall Dining Club at Walsall Arboretum - Saturday 13 June

Bearwood Dining Club at Lightwoods Park - Sunday 21 June (free entry)

Sutton Coldfield Dining Club at Sutton Coldfield Rugby Club - Saturday 27 June

Solihull Dining Club at Tudor Grange Park - Saturday 4 July

Castle Bromwich Historic Gardens Dining Club - Sunday 5 July

Attingham Park Dining Club - Saturday 11 July and Sunday 12 July

Lichfield Dining Club at Beacon Park - Saturday 1 August

Bromsgrove Recreation Ground Dining Club - Saturday 8 August (free)

Barton Marina Dining Club - Saturday 22 August

Black Country Living Museum - Friday 11 September

The summer tour follows the successful launch of DDC's latest permanent venue at Dockworks Waterfront in Brierley Hill, Dudley.

The venue opened in late February 2026 and has welcomed thousands of food and drink fans in the weeks since opening.

Digbeth Dining Club is also an organising partner of a leading stand-up comedy weekend event called Comedy at the Castle.

It is taking place at Warwick Castle (22-24 May), Lancaster Castle (19-21 June) and Powderham Castle, Exeter (17-19 July).

Tickets for the DDC Summer Tour ‘26 launch party at the Black Country Living Museum on Friday 24 April, and all other DDC summer tour dates where relevant are available via Skiddle here.