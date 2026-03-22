Telford pub reveals plans for outdoor makeover, including a new pergola

The Wrekin View in Dawley Bank could soon benefit from a refreshed outdoor seating area under new plans submitted to Telford & Wrekin Council.

Documents lodged by JSA Design on behalf of Admiral Taverns outlines proposals for a timber pergola with a polycarbonate roof, new festoon lighting, timber arbours and upgraded porch cladding.

The scheme aims to create a more sheltered and attractive outdoor space for customers at the Milners Lane pub.

Wrekin View pub, Dawley Bank. Photo: Google

“The project consists of improvements such as the erection of a treated timber pergola… installation of 2‑metre‑high posts to support festoon lighting… and the refixing and securing of existing railings,” documents state.

According to the applicant, the works are modest and designed to enhance the existing beer garden rather than alter the building’s footprint.

Although the layout of the outdoor area will remain largely unchanged, new loose furniture will be added beneath the pergola. The porch is set to be clad in black smoked millboard, with new signage and lighting proposed for the front elevation.

The planning statement says that the visual impact will be minimal, adding: “It is felt that the proposals will not be detrimental to the existing character of the building or that of the surrounding areas.”

The application is now with the council for consideration and is open for public consultation until April 11.

The full proposal is available to view online on Telford & Wrekin's planning portal using reference number: TWC/2026/0174

You can find out more about planning applications and planned roadworks where you live by visiting publicnoticeportal.uk