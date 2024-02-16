Guess which Shropshire market town ranks as the county's best place to live

Research by house hunting website Garrington Property Finders ranked cities, towns and villages across England and Wales that all scored highly in at least one of five selection criteria – natural beauty and flood risk, wellbeing, heritage, schools and employment plus value for money.

The analysis included a total of 1,429 locations and the company said that many of the most desirable places to live in England and Wales became better value last year as property prices fell.

Official Land Registry data shows that in the 12 months to the end of November, the average home in England fell in value by £9,000 (2.9 per cent), with the average cost of a home in Wales falling by £5,000 (2.4 per cent).

The home counties have led the way in the results with the top three best places to live all possible commuter hotspots.

These were Twyford in Berkshire (1st), St Albans, Hertfordshire (2nd) and Epsom in Surrey (3rd).

The top ranking spot in the West Midlands to live, according to Garrington's Best Places to Live 2024 survey, was Kenilworth in Warwickshire, which was also ranked the 36th best spot in the England and Wales.

There were a number of towns from Shropshire making the survey too, with Broseley near Bridgnorth ranked as the county's top place to live and the 116th best place in the UK to reside.

Garrington's said Broseley, where the average family home costs £416,044, ranked highly for its closeness to the natural environment, residents' wellbeing and for its heritage and culture.

Other Salopian towns that made the Best Places to Live 2024 list and their rank include:

Newport - 160

Ludlow - 260

Telford - 359

Bridgnorth - 651

Oswestry - 685

Shrewsbury - 797

Whitchurch - 1.036

Market Drayton - 1,297

To find out where your town or city ranks in the Garrington's Best Places to Live 2024 survey, visit: garrington.co.uk/best-places-to-live-2024/#widget.