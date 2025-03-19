I visited the Shropshire market town of Newport where locals say there's everything you could want

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

In November last year, an online retailer surveyed around 5,000 people from around the country to compile a list of the 70 happiest places in the UK - and Newport came tops in Shropshire.

Furniturebox described Newport as "a small, friendly market town" and commended it for being the home of Shropshire's "highest rated" secondary schools, Newport Girls' and Haberdashers' Adams.

With a picturesque high street filled with dozens of independent retailers and a wide variety of pubs, it's not hard to see why one Birmingham Live reporter once called it "so nice it's like being on holiday".

So as part of our new series celebrating Shropshire's towns and villages, I popped along to see why locals love Newport.

Miranda Trick

"Everyone's really friendly, everyone seems to know each other," said Miranda Trick, 33.

"I think it's because it's not directly connected to anywhere else, it's still got that rural market town feel. The shops are really nice, lots of lovely independent shops."