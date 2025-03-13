Popular Shropshire bakery opens on extra days due to 'incredible' demand

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Pastry Box, based in Newport Indoor Market, have now extended their opening hours to include Wednesdays and Thursdays between 8am and 4pm - in addition to their normal Friday and Saturday trading days.

The company, which also runs a bakery in Wem, has grown steadily since opening up in Newport in 2020 - and now produces all its baked goods on-site, meaning every pork pie, custard tart, and chelsea bun is made just a flight of stairs away before making its way down to the stall.

Now, co-owner Dan Smith says the extended hours will give Newport customers even more chance to enjoy the firm's tasty baked treats.