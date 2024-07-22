School downgraded by Ofsted but still 'Good'

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Church Preen Primary School near Much Wenlock had previously been rated 'Outstanding' by the education watchdog but has been rated 'Good' in a recent report following inspection between June 18 and 19.

In a report published last week, the primary school for children aged five to 11 was praised for its nurturing environment that helps children to thrive. The pupils were said to show 'politeness and respect to themselves, staff and visitors' and' are kind and help each other in lessons and at play times'.

Ofsted reporters said children love going to the school part of The Edge Federation because of its 'family' environment. The school was also commended for its new phonics scheme, that makes sure pupils learn to read quickly.

The report said: "A new phonics scheme is helping all pupils read with confidence and fluency."

Teachers were praised for checking that pupils are 'keeping up', and that staff identify pupils who may need extra help.

However, for some subjects, the school was told that topics and lesson plans need 'more development'.

"The school has revised the wider curriculum over the last 18 months," the report added. "In most subjects, staff use detailed topic and lesson plans to help pupils learn. In French and science, for example, these are helping staff teach effectively.

"In some other subjects, the topic and lesson plans need more development. Some of these topics and lesson plans do not always help to build up pupils' learning over time well."

The report states: "In most lessons, staff check that pupils are keeping up. This helps staff know who might need extra help.

"In a few instances, staff move pupils on before they are ready. This means they do not get the help they need. Subject, and other, leaders do not always check on this.

"They do not always know if all topic and lesson plans are helping all pupils learn well."

'Most' teachers and staff were said to have 'secure subject knowledge', but some staff were said to not support early years learning with 'enough detailed knowledge'.

The report highlighted that pupils with special educational needs and disabilities do receive extra support and care for their individual needs, and that 'they achieve well'.

Pupils' behaviour and attendance was also praised.

The report said: "Most pupils behave very well in lessons and at social times. Some of the youngest pupils do not always have the effective support they need, from all staff, to behave well. As a result, a few pupils lose focus in lessons.

"More broadly, pupils develop confidence and flourish during their time at school. There are many opportunities for them to develop talents and interests. Pupils enjoy taking part in sporting events at other schools and public performances such as singing.

"They raise funds for local charities and are eager to help others in the community.

"All parents and carers would recommend the school to others."