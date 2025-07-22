Dig deep as charity trustee dives deep for shark encounter

Mandy Jones will be undertaking her fundraising dive at Blue Planet in Ellesmere Port on 30 August, aiming to raise £1,000 for 4 All Foundation.

The trustee is also Executive Director of Education for the Marches Academy Trust – which looks after 14 schools across Shropshire.

She said: “I was inspired to try something new which would make me feel uncomfortable and nervous, something which was a real challenge.

“Being on the board of the charity, 4 All Foundation was a natural choice to benefit from the challenge, as they are doing amazing work to impact communities. I see the team stepping into communities where there is a real need, they are so dedicated to making sure every young person can make a positive start in life.

“I am amazed by the different types of provision on offer, and how quickly the Foundation has grown in the last few years to meet the growing need for guidance and support at all ages. Hopefully, I will raise lots of money and be able to see the impact of this funding – if I don’t get eaten by a shark!”

Mandy Jones

The charity’s Director of Operations George Hounsell said the team was extremely grateful to Mandy.

He added: “Our Trustees are a vital part of the charity, ensuring we meet all of our aims and continue to expand – supporting more communities and more individuals across Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin as we grow. But Mandy really is going above and beyond in taking on this challenge to help us raise funds.

“The whole team of staff and volunteers here at 4 All are supporting Mandy all the way, although I think we’re all rather glad it’s her not us getting into that tank at the end of August!”

Anyone who would like to donate in support of Mandy’s shark dive, or share the fundraiser with their network, can do so at justgiving.com/page/mandy-jones-shark.

4 All Foundation is a charity which assists communities in need in Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin through the provision of youth clubs and activities, school holiday programmes, health and wellbeing initiatives and much more. Visit 4all.foundation or search 4 All Foundation on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn to find out more.