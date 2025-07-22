Council funding to help PEGS share Child to Parent Abuse knowledge

Over the past five years, PEGS has become one of the leading UK organisations focused on Child to Parent Abuse (CPA). As well as supporting parents, influencing policy and raising awareness, the team provides training for professionals to help them better identify and respond to CPA – including how to use PEGS’ bespoke identification tool PRAM.

Thanks to a grant from Shropshire Council, PEGS will be delivering six full-day courses on CPA awareness and best practice, and six half-day courses focused on understanding CPA. The sessions will be tailored towards education, health, police and social care professionals – given research shows these are the organisations parents and carers are most likely to approach first - and there will be a mix of in-person and online delivery.

PEGS Founder Michelle John said: “Our approach from the offset has been to train as many professionals as we can across the UK, to give parents and carers the confidence that if they reach out for support, they will be met with compassion and understanding. It’s important that professionals understand CPA in the way that other forms of domestic abuse are understood, and are able to respond effectively to support families.

Michelle John, founder of PEGS

“The predominant reason PEGS was launched in 2020 was the realisation that there was a real gap in assistance for families, and that while it was commonplace to have policies and training in place around intimate partner domestic abuse, in most organisations this wasn’t the case for CPA.

“There is no easy answer when it comes to alleviating incidents of Child to Parent Abuse, but having skilled professionals supporting them can make all the difference to parents and carers experiencing these behaviours – which can include physical, verbal, psychological, financial and other forms of abuse.

“We’re thankful to Shropshire Council for their grant to enable us to deliver 12 courses in total, which will incorporate information about the CPA Policy that the council has in place.”

Leader of the Council, Heather Kidd, added: “I’m pleased to see the launch of this important training on child to parent abuse for professionals across Shropshire. Delivered by PEGS (Parental Education Growth Support), a service dedicated to supporting parents, carers, and guardians affected by this issue, the training represents a vital step in strengthening professional awareness and understanding. By investing in the skills and confidence of those working across the county, we’re reaffirming our commitment to safeguarding families and ensuring they receive the informed, compassionate support they deserve.”

For more information about PEGS, visit pegsupport.co.uk or search PEGS Support across social media.