Ransomware cyber attack hit 11 schools, committee told

A meeting of the West Mercia Police and Crime Panel was told that the regional police’s force cyber unit had supported several “high-impact investigations, including a ransomware attack affecting 11 schools”.

Background papers to Monday’s (July 21) meeting in Kidderminster said the force had also dealt with a “sensitive case involving AI-generated imagery at two schools” and cryptocurrency-related matters. Neither the schools nor the areas they are in were identified at the meeting.

Councillor Benedict Jephcott (Liberal Democrats, Bagley) said he was “aware of an issue in Shropshire” that the ransomware matter in the committee papers “may relate to”.

Councillor Jephcott said the Shropshire issue related to a “multi-academy chain” and may not have happened if it had “not enforced integration across sites”.

The councillor said the ransomware attack – which prevents accessing of information on a device unless a ransom is paid – led to “pupils being unable to submit coursework through their computer systems for many many weeks”.

Councillor Benedict Jephcott speaking at Monday's West Mercia Police & Crime Panel meeting. Picture: Worcestershire County Council

He added: “One large secondary school did not have a single working printer in the building because all of them had been knocked out by the ransomware attack.”

He added that he believed that ‘dis-integration’ – disconnecting equipment – could be a way to stop the issues.

Councillor Jephcott asked Police & Crime Commissioner John Campion if interventions were planned to help the community defend itself against cyber attacks.

Mr Campion said he thinks it is a balance between individuals taking responsibility and the police having a response to criminals.

He compared the issue to a householder leaving their front door open and being burgled and those who take preventative measures to stop being victims of crime.

Mr Campion added that he did not think there is “enough understanding out there”.

The report to the panel said that over the last quarter of the year West Mercia Police has significantly expanded its public engagement, with monthly radio interviews on cyber and fraud topics.

“This community engagement was supported by a strong presence at key regional events,” the report added.

“A major highlight was the successful delivery of a national Day of Action, where 27,500 leaflets were distributed across high-footfall areas in West Mercia.

“This was complemented by digital outreach and media activity that reached over 2.5 million individuals.”

The PCC has identified cyber crime as a key strategic concern that underpins a wide range of offending types.