Watch as drone footage captures new homes taking shape on Shrewsbury housing development

Work began last November on the Anywl Homes development at Gains Park Way, on the western outskirts of the county town.

Several plots have been marked out with building materials put in place, while scaffolds are up as a number of buildings begin to take shape.

Shropshire Council's northern planning committee gave the green light to proposals for 106 houses on land at Churncote at the start of 2023.

The 11.3-acre site is to be named Five Oaks.

The developer has said the new properties will be energy efficient, filled with extra insulation and solar panels on all roofs.