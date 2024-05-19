Planet Doughnut issues update on future, saying 'we're here to stay'

Shrewsbury's Planet Doughnut posted the update on social media, in which it reveals that the name of its high street shops will be changing to 'Dipp'd'.

The update comes as the firm revealed that a number of stores operated by a franchisee were closing.

Amid the post on its future the firm says its bakery has 'never been busier', producing around 10,000 doughnuts a day.

The firm confirms the earlier announced move to close its Lichfield store, but says its Shrewsbury, Telford and Chester shops will remain open, under the new brand.

The update, from managing director, Rob Jones, said: "Despite our best efforts and continued support, one of our franchise partners has made the tough decision to close all four of their Planet Doughnut stores in Widnes, Warrington, St Helen's and Newcastle under Lyme. We sympathise with our franchisees, as trading on the high street has been difficult in recent years.

"Our founder, Duncan McGregor, has also made the tough decision to close one of his stores in Lichfield. Duncan's original stores in Shrewsbury, Chester and Telford will remain, but will be rebranding to Dipp'd. Planet Doughnut bakery will continue to supply all three Dipp'd stores with our doughnuts.

"Although retail is hard at the moment, the Planet Doughnut bakery has never been busier. We're now hand making, icing, decorating and finishing 10,000 doughnuts a day and our amazing creations are more readily available across the UK than ever before.

"Planet Doughnut bakery now supplies a long list of stockists from farm shops to garden centres, pub chains, venues and the country's largest sporting stadiums. We continue to supply most major wholesalers, meaning we can deliver to every corner of the UK so that more people can 'seize the dough'.

"Our new and updated website means that we can deliver straight to your door with next day delivery, so don't panic, as Planet Doughnuts are only ever 24 hours away."