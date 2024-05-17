Rea Valley Tractors celebrates a milestone anniversary

Rea Valley Tractors was established in 1984 and the business has been at the forefront of the agricultural industry, witnessing and driving significant changes in machinery and technology over the past four decades.

"Our journey over the past 40 years has been one of constant evolution and growth," said Simon Clarke, chairman at Rea Valley Tractors.

"We are immensely proud of the role we've played in supporting the local agricultural community and driving innovation in farming practices.

"As we celebrate this milestone, we remain dedicated to providing our customers with the tools and expertise they need to thrive in an ever-changing agricultural landscape."

Rea Valley Tractors began as a small operation based out of Pontesbury in the heart of Shropshire - founded by Ian Vance, Gordon Potter, and Chris Willner and has evolved into a dynamic enterprise.

It was acquired by Simon Clarke in 2010; owner of Derbyshire dealership Agricultural Industrial Services Ltd (AIS) andmost recently, the successful acquisition of neighbouring New Holland dealer Teme Valley Tractors added two new locations and over 25 experienced personnel to the team.

Over the years, the agricultural landscape has undergone remarkable transformations, with advancements in technology revolutionising farming practices.

Rea Valley Tractors has been instrumental in embracing these changes, consistently introducing innovative machinery and equipment to enhance efficiency, productivity, and sustainability on the farm.

Matthew Mulligan, Managing Director of Rea Valley Tractors, expresses appreciation, stating, “We owe thanks to our incredible staff, loyal customers and valued partners, their support, dedication, and trust have been instrumental in our journey, and without them, our achievements would not have been possible.

“We value the trust and loyalty of our customers, whose feedback and support have been invaluable in guiding us towards improvements, and we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to serve them in the future." he added.