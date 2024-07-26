Diploma will start earlier than expected due to demand

The qualification is the first of its kind – the only formal post-registration qualification for all Registered Animal Medicines Advisors and Suitably Qualified Persons of all categories.

It will allow candidates to build on their academic credits achieved during their RAMA training, and develop additional skills and knowledge to further enhance their expertise.

Modules include Herd Health Planning, Farm Animal Nutrition and Equine Nutrition.

AMTRA chief executive Stephen Dawson, said: “We’re really excited to see this project reaching fruition offering RAMAs, whether working in more traditional supply businesses, in veterinary practices, or somewhere else, the opportunity to add to their skills and qualifications, enhancing value to employers, customers, clients and their animals."

AMTRA Course Manager and Lecturer in Veterinary Nursing at Harper Adams, George Aspey, will be one of the lecturers on the new diploma course.

He added: “Harper Adams University is passionate about the role and impact of RAMAs, and we feel this is a very welcome addition to the portfolio of qualifications we can offer to the profession.

“Virtually all other professions and regulatory bodies offer post registration qualifications, so it is important that this now exists within our profession. We must remember that RAMAs are regulated professionals who have an incredibly responsible job and the role across the animal medicines industry. They should rightly be proud of the services they deliver for the industry and this qualification is another tool which helps reinforce the quality of skills that they offer."

The infrastructure of the new diploma has been developed to ensure it supports both personal and professional development.

The course will be delivered via a mixture of online distance learning, and optional attendance study days. Modules will run based on demand.

All modules are available as standalone topics should candidates wish to study them without completing the full qualification.

To register interest – by July 31 – or to find out more, email animalswd@harper-adams.ac.uk