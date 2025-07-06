'Your response, teamwork and use of tractors and water bowsers were invaluable': Fire crews thank local farmers for help after large outdoor blaze in Minsterley

Residents in Bromlow near Minsterley were advised to keep doors and windows shut due to smoke caused by a large open fire.

Damping down of a fire up near Minsterley on grassland. Very steep terrain.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received the call at 5.36pm on Thursday and sent six fire crews including an incident command unit and incident support unit were sent from Bishop’s Castle, Clun, Craven Arms, Ludlow and Shrewsbury stations.

Damping down of a fire up near Minsterley on grassland.

Fire crews spent four hours battling the blaze, and have now revealed were assisted by farmers in the area.

A spokesperson for Tweedale Fire Station said firefighters there wanted to extend their “massive thanks” to the farmers who helped fire crews and the local pub that provided support during the incident.

Farmers using water bowsers to put out the fire

“We would like to extend our sincere thanks to the incredible local farming community who came to our aid during the recent wildfire near Minsterley,” the fire station said. “Your quick response, teamwork, and the use of tractors and water bowsers were absolutely invaluable in helping us bring the fire under control. Your support made a real difference, and we’re incredibly grateful for your efforts.

“A special thank you also goes to Abel's Harp, who kindly provided welfare support to our crews — including access to toilets and much-needed refreshments.

“Your hospitality and generosity were deeply appreciated by all.

Moments like this remind us of the strength and unity in our rural communities. “Thank you all for standing with us.”