Dyfed Powys Police’s Rural Crime Team Officers are investigating the report of livestock worrying in the area of Rhos Hill near Llanbister Common.

The incident happened sometime between 3.30am and 8.30am on Wednesday July 2.

A total of four sheep were attacked - resulting in one dead ewe, one seriously injured ewe and two seriously injured lambs.

Livestock worrying is a criminal offence and comes under the Dogs (Protection of Livestock) Act 1953.

A police spokesperson said: “Worrying’ is where a dog attacks or chases livestock causing injury or suffering.

“This isn’t just a threat to a farmer or land owner’s livelihood, it’s also a dangerous situation for the animals involved, and could lead to more risk if the animals get onto the road.

“Always keep your dog under control around other animals and if you see a dog on the loose worrying animals, report it to us.”

To report an incident to the police do it online at https://orlo.uk/WyRwV, direct message at 101@dyfed-powys.police.uk| or call 101

Quote ref: 25000543511

Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.