Warning as 'suspicious' white van driver seen in a Shropshire town possibly 'looking for items to take'

Officers from Newport Safer Neigbourhood Team said the van may well just be somebody "going about their business" but has issued a warning for people to be on the alert in case it is "something more untoward".

PCSO Merrick Liston said the van had been seen in the Horseshoes area of Newport.

He said: "This vehicle is a white Transit type van.

"The van has been stopping outside properties and its occupants seen looking for items to take.

"We are unsure at this time whether this is a person just going about their business or something more untoward.

"Please be aware and make sure you take all precautions to secure and hide all valuables from view."