Leg Club and Cancer Research benefit from Nantmel Tractor Run

Dave Broadway of Bridgnorth with his MF 135

Route plotter John Bates

Newtown's John Williams with Heddwyn Williams behind

Llanyre's Mike Chandler with his father riding shotgun

Llandrindod Wells David Micah on his David Brown 850 supplied by the Automobile Palace

Bridgnorth's Chris Nott leading the line of tractors

The event raised over £600 to be divided equally between the Rhayader Leg Club and Cancer Research UK (Rhayader branch).

After over night rain, the day dawned overcast, but improved to gentle sunshine for the welcome speeches. Firstly, by route plotter John Bates who gave final instructions to the assembled drivers and then called for a minute silence in remembrance of three regular run participants who had recently passed away - Mr Tom Nicholls, Mr Ray Nicholls and Mr Adrian Rickhuss.

Then Nantmel County Councillor Claire Johnson-Wood and Powys Vice Chairman County Councillor Geoff Morgan said a few words of welcome and flagged the participants off.

Participants had come from not only the local vicinity but from Bridgnorth, Much Wenlock and Cleobury Mortimer in Shropshire, from Hereford, Stoke Edith in Herefordshire, Kidwelly , Cynghordy and Llandovery in Carmarthenshire and Newcastle Emlyn in Ceredigion to partake in the annual tractor run.

The convoy did a figure of eight route, the morning route headed north up the Llwyn’s lane and towards Bwlch y Sarnau before turning down a farm track to pass through Abbey Cwm-Hir before picking up two more farm tracks to emerge on Carmel Lane and the Garth Hill and plunging back down to Nantmel and the start field for lunch.

Here the raffle was drawn before it was time for the off again now heading south.

Across Nant Glas and down the Argoed lane to take in a small stretch of main road before taking the narrow lane and farm track climbing up to the TV mast pausing at the trig point standing at 1400ft to take in views over Llandrindod Wells, then descending down to Caerfagu and back to the finish.

The TEN club would like to thank all landowners, participants and helpers and the following businesses for donating raffle prizes of Caerfagu Products Ltd, Rhayader Animal Health, Andrew Thomas Agricultural Engineers and Mike Phillips Machinery.

Special thanks to Nigel Gethin who was the backmarker and gate closer.