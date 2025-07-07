'My heart is truly broken' - Mum pays tribute to 'beautiful daughter' killed in Shropshire crash

Amani Khan died following a collision on the A53 in Hodnet last month when the car she was travelling in careered off the road and hit a fence.

A one-year-old girl survived the crash.

They had been travelling on the A53 in the early hours of Sunday, June 29.

Amani Khan

Emergency services including an ambulance, paramedic officer and a Midlands Air Ambulance critical care car were called to the A53 between Hodnet and Tern Hill at around 3.23am.

Now Amani’s mother has paid tribute to her daughter saying: "I can’t believe my beautiful daughter has gone in such a tragic way, my heart is truly broken not just for me but her three gorgeous children."

Officers are continuing to appeal for information from anyone who saw, or who has dashcam footage, of the collision itself or of the car in the minutes before it.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the serious collision investigation unit on SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk or nathan.johnson@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 74 of June 29.