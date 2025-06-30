Police appeal after one-year-old girl survives A53 crash which killed woman

The woman and girl had been travelling on the A53 in the early hours of Sunday (June 29).

The emergency services, including an ambulance, paramedic officer and a Midlands Air Ambulance Charity critical care car, were called to the A53 between Hodnet and Tern Hill at around 3.23am.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokeswoman said: “Sadly the driver, a woman, couldn’t be saved by ambulance staff and was declared dead at the scene.

"A young girl in the car had no apparent injuries but was taken to hospital by paramedics as a precaution for further checks.”

The road was closed for several hours afterwards.

The A53 at Hodnet, towards Tern Hill. Photo: Google

West Mercia Police has appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dashcam footage to contact officers.

A statement from the force said: "We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a collision on the A53 in Hodnet during the early hours of Sunday morning (June 29).

"At around 3.30am a white Nissan Qashqai left the road, colliding with a wooden fence and a tree. The driver of the vehicle, a 43-year-old woman, sadly died at the scene.

"A one-year-old child who was a passenger in the vehicle was uninjured.

"We’d like to hear from anyone who saw, or who has dashcam footage, of the collision itself or of the car in the minutes before it.

"Anyone with information or footage is asked to contact the serious collision investigation unit on SCIUNorth@westmercia.police.uk or nathan.johnson@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident number 74 of June 29."

Market Drayton Fire Station had also provided an update on its involvement at around 5am on Sunday, saying: "The A53 is closed in both directions between Tern Hill and Hodnet due to a serious road traffic collision.

"All the emergency services are at the scene. The road is likely to be closed for a number of hours to allow for collision investigation work.

"Please avoid the area if possible and do not pass road closed signs."

According to local reports, the road had reopened by 11am.