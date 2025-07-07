'Exemplary' Colour sergeant stole military supplies from Shropshire Army base which were sold on e-bay

Peter Sewell, 42, and from Adderley, Market Drayton, had served his country with distinction during a lengthy career with the 1st Royal Irish Battalion, based at Clive Barracks.

But, Shrewsbury Crown Court was told that the Colour Sergeant, had over the course of two years, stolen ration packs and medical supplies from the Shropshire base.

Danny Smith, prosecuting, said Sewell's role saw him fulfil a trusted position, with keys to all of the bases supply stores.

But Mr Smith explained that Sewell had taken the supplies and sold them to another man, Oliver Barrett.

Barrett, 28, and from Prospect Street, Aberystwyth, had then sold the items on the online auction website e-bay, for a total of £31,195.

The home of the 1st Battalion The Royal Irish Regiment.

The court was told that Sewell had also taken a number of car batteries and sold them to a Hinstock scrapyard - in two lots worth £715 and £608.

Mr Smith said that Sewell has used a military vehicle to transport the items.

Judge Deni Mathews was told that Sewell had been '"living beyond his means" at the time of the offences, "in part because of gambling".