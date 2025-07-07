Nappy-wearing child found in the street after father took cocaine and left the house

The father, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at Shrewsbury Crown Court for sentence after admitting one charge of neglect of a child.

The court heard that the child had been in bed when the man decided to take cocaine.

Judge Deni Mathews was told that the man then needed fresh air, and went outside for around 30 minutes.

During that time the child managed to get out of the house and was found "in just his nappy and a T-shirt, wandering in the street".